74 more deaths due to coronavirus as number of confirmed cases increases in north-east

Almost 300 people have now died in Scotland due to coronavirus.

And figures released today show another person in the Grampian region has tested positive for Covid-19, bringing the total to 210.

The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 deaths across Scotland is 296, up 74 from yesterday.

However, the Scottish Government confirmed “these figures are not fully representative of developments this weekend” as they work to move to a new, more accurate process, for reporting the number of people who have died because of Covid-19.

More than 25,022 in Scotland have now been tested for the virus, with the total number of confirmed cases sitting at 4,229.

The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of cases in Scotland with 1,094.

