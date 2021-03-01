‘Never sleep on an argument’: North-east couple reveal key to long-lasting marriage as they celebrate 70th wedding anniversary

A couple celebrating their 70th wedding anniversary have revealed the secret to a long-lasting marriage – never sleep on an argument.

John, who is known as Jack, and Rhoda Jamieson tied the knot 70 years ago on February 26 at Trinity Church in Aberdeen, after meeting at the Beach Ballroom three years earlier.

Jack, who was 21 and working as a warehouseman at the time, was “attracted to Rhoda’s slim figure and lovely smile”.

“It wasn’t exactly love at first sight,” Jack said jokingly. “Rhoda and I were with friends and I was after her chum.

“We didn’t like one another at the time but love blossomed.”

Seventeen-year-old Rhoda was a shop assistant when the pair met and loved Jack’s personality and sense of humour.

The couple marked the milestone at their home on Friday.

Although they would have loved to have a bigger 70th wedding anniversary celebration with family and friends, the current lockdown restrictions made this impossible.

Jack is now 93 and Rhoda is 89.

Their daughter Irene said: “They had a happy wedding day with friends and family on February 26 1951.

“A small reception was held at my dad’s parents’ house and then they went to Newburgh for a short honeymoon.”

We never went to sleep on an argument and have always been happy because of that

Five months after their wedding took place, the couple welcomed their first child Irene.

She was followed by Linda, born in October 1955, and their late son David, who was born in March 1963 and sadly passed away in January 2016.

The couple explained that the births of their children were the main highlights of their time together.

They said: “The marriage was a challenge in its early years but we worked at it and had our ups and downs. We never went to sleep on an argument and have always been happy because of that.

“The best times were the births of our children. And having lots of caravan holidays in Ballater – where Jack played lots of golf with his late best friend Bob – and Rhoda and Bob’s wife Ethel were at the caravans preparing the meals for the men coming back and looking after the kids. They often played three rounds in a day.

“Our best advice to others would be to give and take, and always share responsibilities.”

Jack and Rhoda also have three grandchildren, Steve, Pam and Kris, and four great-grandchildren, Liam, Sam, Will and Lucy.

Speaking on what she admires most about her parents, Irene believes it’s their determination and “not letting things get them down”.

“They seem to be able to pick themselves up and carry on and look at the bigger picture, always looking ahead in a positive way and they are very proud of their family.”

Irene said her parents enjoyed a “lovely afternoon” on Friday with scones, sandwiches and vol-au-vents to mark the occasion.

She said they were also reminiscing about their seven decades together at her home in Woodend.

Irene, 69, said: “They had a lovely afternoon given the circumstances.

“They were telling all the old stories and talking about the good times.”