Aberdeen sport charity gets £70k boost to help families

An Aberdeen sports charity has received a funding boost of almost £70,000.

Sport Aberdeen was awarded £69,782 to help recruit a project worker to develop sporting opportunities for families.

The sports body was awarded the money through the Changing Lives through Sport and Physical Activity Fund in partnership with charity Action for Children.

It involves a partnership of Spirit of 2012, the Scottish Government, sportscotland and the Robertson Trust, and will allow Sport Aberdeen to support the Action for Children’s priority family project and recruit a full-time project activator.

Sport Aberdeen’s development manager – active communities, Graeme Dale, said: “This funding will allow us to undertake very important work with families in the greatest need around the city; ensuring that they enjoy better physical and mental health, engaging in healthier behaviours and lifestyle choices.

“Our partnership with Action for Children makes perfect sense.

“We both operate on the premise that promoting inclusion and supporting new opportunities are integral for families to make positive and long lasting changes.”

Nicki Martin, manager at Aberdeen Priority Families, said: “We are delighted to work with Sport Aberdeen to deliver this innovative piece of work and grateful to the funders for making this a reality.

“This partnership will allow us to recruit a full-time project activator to increase the physical activities for the families we support at Aberdeen Priority Families.”

The newly created role will focus on developing physical activity and sporting opportunities for families involved in the project.

Spirit of 2012’s chief executive, Debbie Lye, said: “Getting people active is a route to making them healthier and happier, which in turn helps build healthier and happier communities.”