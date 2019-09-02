Aberdeen ladies’ lunch raises £70k for charity

An Aberdeen ladies’ lunch event has raised more than £70,000 for charity.

Guests at the fundraiser, now in its seventh year and hosted by Pop Idol winner Michelle McManus, raised funds for Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (Chas).

The women enjoyed a two-course meal, fizz reception and entertainment, as well as a silent auction.

A total of £73,000 was raised and will be donated to the organisation.

Maria McGill, chief executive at Chas, said: “We currently support 48 children and their siblings and families from the north-east.

“But we want to go further and support every baby, child and young person who needs us right across Grampian.

“We can’t tackle that goal without the generosity of supporters like the Aberdeen Ladies Lunch network, who have raised an incredible amount to help us with our work in the region.”