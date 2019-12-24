£700,000 revamp of historic north-east home

The National Trust for Scotland is to invest more than £700,000 to repurpose a historic house.

House of Dun, near Montrose, is an A-listed Georgian mansion designed by William Adam and completed in 1743 for the Erskine family which has been open to the public since 1989.

The stables and courtyard area will feature multi-sensory interpretation and costumed story-telling, with the house providing a permanent home for the Angus Folk Museum collection assembled by Lady Maitland of Burnside.

It will also feature a special installation explaining the region’s part in the “birth” of Scotland through the Declaration of Arbroath in 1320.

Iain Hawkins, NTS north east general manager, said: “This will be an immersive experience showing how ‘our ain folk’ lived and contributed to Scotland’s rich tapestry. I know that there has been recent concern expressed about the lack of celebration of the upcoming 700th anniversary of the Declaration of Arbroath – in a sense, this was a gift from Angus to secure the future of a nation that was still facing an existential threat.

“We will be including a special, permanent display to mark the importance of this document in Scotland’s story.”