£700,000 in fines dished out at north-east courts

More than £700,000 in fines have been dished out at north-east courts, new figures show.

Statistics from the Scottish Courts and Tribunals Service reveal across the four courts in the region £734,000 in fines were imposed.

Of the fines handed out between the end of December to April 15 at north-east courts, £469,000 has been paid.

At Aberdeen Sheriff Court £516,000 in fines were imposed, the figure for Banff was £32,000, £91,000 for Elgin and £95,000 for Peterhead.

Nationally £5.3 million in fines were handed out, with a three-year collection rate of 90%.

SCTS chief operations officer David Fraser said: “It is very unwise not to pay a fine or not to engage with an enforcement officer if someone is having difficulty paying.

“With our national dedicated team of fines enforcement officers, non-payment of a fine or non-engagement is simply not an option.”