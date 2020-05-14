70 jobs at risk as north-east oil firm launches consultation on redundancies

Around 70 north-east jobs are under threat after a major oil and gas firm announced they were consulting with staff about redundancies.

Technip could make the cuts to their workforce at their Westhill facility and have blamed the drop in demand for oil and gas and the coronavirus crisis for the move.

A document seen by the Evening Express set out the reasons for the potential job losses and that some of the company’s orders have been delayed.

It said: “The rapidly changing financial markets and the sharp decrease in demand for oil and gas, compounded by the Covid-19 pandemic, have resulted in extremely challenging conditions for Technip FMC and the oil and gas industry as a whole have seen a significant amount of our global projected order intake to be deferred some 18-24 months.

“As a result of this, from a global perspective TechnipFMC is taking decisive actions to resize and protect our business to meet this new market context.”

It added management will meet with union representatives in the next two or three weeks and they would enter a “collective consultation” with staff.

Aberdeenshire West MP said Technip’s decision to potentially slash 70 positions was a “blow” for the sector.

He said: “The news of these redundancies at Technip is extremely concerning and another blow to the oil and gas industry in the north-east.

“It’s devastating for the workers because these redundancies have come about through no fault of their own.

“My sympathies go to the workers and I hope Technip can continue to support staff during this very difficult time and look to alternatives.”

A Technip spokesman said a final decision on redundancies has yet to be taken and they will speak to staff about any potential changes.

He said: “Technip UK Limited is proposing redundancies for its UK Subsea business based in Aberdeen and will enter into a period of collective consultation with its workforce. Other UK business units are not impacted by this decision.

“This consultation process will be carried out in accordance with legislative requirements and is subject to consultation with employee representatives before any final decision is taken.

“Any decisions will be taken with the utmost sensitivity in terms of how they impact our employees, customers and communities. The company does not intend to communicate further on these actions.

“With a strong presence in Aberdeen, and in other locations across the UK, TechnipFMC remains committed to its current operations and to playing a part in the long-term future of the UK oil and gas sector.”