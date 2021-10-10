144 postcode areas affected by unexpected power outage in Aberdeen

Energy supplier SSE, has reported an unexpected power outage in the Granite City.

The fault was reported at around 9.10 pm on October 10 and SSE have advised that the problem could take at least two hours to fix.

The repair is due to be completed at around midnight.

The power outage initially left 66 postcode areas within Aberdeen without any power but that has since increased to 144 postcode areas.

Four postcode areas in Inverness have also had disruption to their power supply and SSE is aiming to have the power restored by 12.30 am on October 11.

It is not known yet if both cities have been affected by the same issue.

If you have been affected by the power outage and want to know more, call 105 for the SSE Fault and Emergency Centre quoting reference number HZ7573.

