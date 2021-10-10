Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
144 postcode areas affected by unexpected power outage in Aberdeen

By Ross Hempseed
10/10/2021, 9:38 pm Updated: 10/10/2021, 9:55 pm

Energy supplier SSE, has reported an unexpected power outage in the Granite City.

The fault was reported at around 9.10 pm on October 10 and SSE have advised that the problem could take at least two hours to fix.

The repair is due to be completed at around midnight.

The power outage initially left 66 postcode areas within Aberdeen without any power but that has since increased to 144 postcode areas.

Four postcode areas in Inverness have also had disruption to their power supply and SSE is aiming to have the power restored by 12.30 am on October 11.

It is not known yet if both cities have been affected by the same issue.

If you have been affected by the power outage and want to know more, call 105 for the SSE Fault and Emergency Centre quoting reference number HZ7573.

To keep updated on the when the power supply returns click here.