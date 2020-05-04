650 workers move to new consortium PBS for Total North Sea contract

More than 650 workers have completed a transfer to a brand new consortium in Aberdeenshire for the start of a five-year contract with Total.

Heads were turned back in January, when the little-known group named PBS won the maintenance and operations deal, estimated to be worth tens of millions of pounds.

PBS, which has now opened its new offices in Westhill, is comprised of Paris-headquartered Ponticelli UK, Brand Energy and Infrastructure Services – which is part of US group BrandSafway – and Danish firm Semco Maritime.