65 tonnes of food donations given to Aberdeen charity

An Aberdeen charity saw food donations weighing 65 tonnes made in the past year.

Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE), based on Poynernook Road in Aberdeen, thanked members of the public for their support in 2018.

A total of 65 tonnes of food were donated – the equivalent weight of around 11 elephants.

Almost a third of all food gifted to the charity was made in the six weeks leading up to Christmas.

It is hoped people will continue to support the foodbank throughout 2019.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A statement made by the charity said: “Our food bank is facing a gradually increasing demand every day, peaking up to as high as 179 emergency parcels handed out in only one day.

“We are speechless and endlessly grateful for the astonishing amount of donations we had received near to Christmas.

“Thanks to that, we were able not only to serve our beneficiaries, but to help out other third sector organisations.

“We need to emphasise the fact that foodbanks are open throughout the year and sadly, people are hungry all year, not just at Christmas.”

To find out more about how to support CFINE, visit cfine.org/donate-food