£65 million fund will help transform Moray

A new £65 million growth deal investment for Moray has been hailed as “transformative” for the region.

The Scottish Government will invest up to £32.5 million in the region over 10 to 15 years to help economic growth, with the UK Government matching the funding over a 15-year period.

The investment will fund infrastructure, transport, tourism, energy and skills.

Further and Higher Education Minister Richard Lochhead, who is also an MSP for Moray, said: “The Moray Growth Deal will make a real lasting difference to the future of the region and inject confidence into the economy, improving the quality of life for local people.

“Successful delivery of this deal will create new high-value jobs, help safeguard the local economy and strengthen Moray’s communities.”

Projects to be looked at under the deal will be confirmed later this year.

One in the pipeline is the development of a cultural quarter in Elgin, showcasing Moray’s food, drink and textiles businesses.

Cabinet Office Minister David Lidington said: “The UK Government is committed to supporting economic growth in Moray and I’m delighted to announce £32.5 million in funding.

“This transformative package of support will boost the region’s economy by helping to attract and retain people to live and work in the area.

“These deals are a key part of the UK Government’s long-standing commitment to invest directly in Scotland’s future.

“They give communities the financial backing to develop projects that place Scotland at the forefront of innovation, technology and connectivity.

“As we work alongside the Scottish Government and local partners, this deal will help unlock the region’s economic potential for inclusive growth including supporting local services and attracting businesses.”