65 jobs at risk at north-east firm due to coronavirus

Up to 65 jobs are at risk as a north-east firm looks to restructure its business due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Johnstons of Elgin is launching a staff consultation process this month, with the aim of minimising the number of compulsory redundancies.

According to the manufacturer and retailer, which reopened its doors to customers in June, the coronavirus pandemic could lead to up to 65 roles at its Elgin Mill being affected.

Positions across the retailer’s other sites in the UK and its manufacturing site in Hawick, are also expected to be hit.

Simon Cotton, CEO of Johnstons of Elgin, said: “While Johnstons of Elgin has strong long-term prospects, to meet the significant short and medium-term impact of the Covid-19 pandemic we are restructuring the business.

“This reflects the new realities we are facing with stores in most of our markets around the world having been closed for several months and now faced with reducing high stock levels.

“Our community in Elgin is at the heart of our business as well as the incredible skills and capabilities of our team, therefore this is not a decision we have taken lightly, but out of necessity to protect the long-term health of the business.

“We will do everything within our power to mitigate the number of redundancies but we know that this will be an unsettling time for our workforce and our intention is to manage this process quickly and fairly.

“Our priority will be to maintain our exceptional skills and capabilities so that we can build on these in the future as the situation starts to improve again.”

Moray MP Douglas Ross expressed his sadness over the decision.

He said: “This is an extremely worrying time for everyone working at Johnstons of Elgin and their families.

“The coronavirus crisis has negatively impacted so many sections of our economy, and now the impact is being felt here too.

“I will be doing my utmost as local MP to ensure job losses are kept to a minimum and that those who do leave can be assisted in finding new opportunities.

“In times like these it’s absolutely essential for both the Scottish and UK governments to work together to help companies like this.

“Johnstons is an important local employer that has a proud history here in Moray – we have to ensure it can recover and re-emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever.”