63 new coronavirus cases in the north-east as Scotland’s total rises by 951, with one death registered in Aberdeen

A further 63 people across the north-east have tested positive for coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with one new death registered in Aberdeen.

Across Scotland, the number of positive cases rose by 951, with 38 new reported deaths.

The total number of positive cases in the NHS Grampian region is now 4,864.

In Scotland, that figure now sits at 96,752.

Scotland’s death toll is now 3,797.

A total of 991 people were in hospital as of yesterday with a recently confirmed case of Covid-19, 30 fewer than yesterday. Of those, 68 are in intensive care – a fall of two.

Since the start of the outbreak, 1,194,269 people in Scotland have been tested at least once. Of these people, 1,097,507 were confirmed negative.

More coronavirus news