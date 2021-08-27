61-year-old accused of drugging and sexually assaulting men

A man is facing charges that he drugged and sexually assaulted men over a seven-year period.

Graeme Robb is accused of dropping an “unknown substance” into the drinks of two men at an address in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen in 2013 and 2019 – causing them to lose consciousness.

It is alleged Robb then performed a sex act on the men.

He also faces a charge that he sexually assaulted a sleeping man in 2020.

The charge alleges that the men were unable to give consent.

One man was allegedly assaulted in 2013

In June 2013 it is alleged Robb drugged one man before pulling down his trousers and carrying out a sex act on him.

Six years later, in October 2019, the 61-year old is accused of carrying out a similar offence on another man before carrying out a number of sex acts on him.

In October 2020, it’s alleged Robb removed a third man’s clothing while he was asleep and a sex act took place.

He denied all the charges against him when he appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday.

Robb’s next appearance in court over the case will be in late 2022.