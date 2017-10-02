60mph gusts could cause traffic delays

A weather warning for the North-east remains in place until late tonight and forecasters were warning of disrupted journeys and power cuts.
The Met Office has a yellow weather warning in place until 11.55pm, predicting that strong winds of up to 60mph could affect road, rail, air and ferry transport.
A Met Office spokesman said: “Some bus and train journeys may be affected with some journeys taking longer.
“Delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges are likely. Some short term interruptions to power supplies are possible.
“The strongest of the winds should gradually become confined to North-east Scotland by late evening.”