£60k worth of cannabis recovered in north-east

Drugs worth around £60k have been seized by the police on the A90.

A car was stopped on the major road at Fordoun on Friday which led to the recovery.

A 41-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman have been charged as a result.

They are anticipated to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Detective Sergeant Calum Bell said: “We are committed to targeting the illegal supply of drugs in the north-east.

“This latest recovery has removed a significant amount of drugs from communities.

“Anyone with information about the illegal supply of drugs or associated antisocial behaviour is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

“All intelligence we receive, no matter how insignificant it may seem, helps us to build a bigger picture which enables us undertake intelligence led operations and further disrupt the supply of drugs.”