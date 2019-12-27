£600,000 boost for new ‘potentially life-saving’ MRI scanning facility in Aberdeen

The next generation of MRI scanning technology is being developed in the Granite City after a £600,000 donation from a charity with links to Aberdeen University.

The Mary Jamieson Hall and John F Hall Trust has donated the funds to create a “potentially life-saving” imaging suite at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary where the new Fast Field-Cycling MRI scanner will be built.

The device has been developed at the university – where the first whole-body MRI scanner was created in 1980 – and represents a major step forward in MRI technology.

It can identify disease at an earlier stage than existing scanners and the project has been supported by a £5.6 million Euro Horizon-2020 grant.

The donation will also be used to fund a medical physics lectureship post.

Professor David Lurie, biomedical imaging expert and leader of the project, said: “We are really excited to be entering this next, crucial stage of the development and are extremely grateful to the Mary Jamieson Hall and John F Hall Trust for supporting the creation of this new imaging suite.”

The trust was created by the Hall family which, in 1880, founded the building firm which went on to be known across Scotland as Alexander Hall & Sons Ltd.