£600,000 boost for Aberdeen Science Centre

Aberdeen Science Centre has been handed a £600,000 cash boost by a global skills organisation.

The funds from Opito will go towards an energy theatre, which will be unveiled at the facility when it reopens next summer, following a multi-million-pound redevelopment.

Opito has signed a seven-year agreement with the venue, and the Theatre of Energy will be the only one of its kind in the UK.

It will provide three interactive experiences for visitors, developing an understanding of how having a mix of energy sources is important.

Jill Glennie, director of external affairs at Opito, said: “As the skills organisation for the energy sector, Opito plays a key role in inspiring the next generation to consider this exciting and varied industry for their future careers. The new Aberdeen Science Centre provides an excellent platform to reach young people, school teachers, families and the community to demonstrate what energy is and how it impacts so many different aspects of our lives.

“As the sector looks to navigate the energy transition and achieve Roadmap 2035, it’s vital that we communicate and promote the new transformational roles the industry will need in the coming years, and how they will play a major role in achieving our net zero goals.

“Our sponsorship underlines our commitment to working closely with industry partners to promote the varied skills landscape within the energy sector, while communicating its importance and impact to help secure a sustainable pipeline of talent for years to come.”

Liz Hodge from Aberdeen Science Centre said: “We are incredibly grateful to Opito for this significant investment, which will not only greatly enhance visitors’ experiences to the new centre but also help broaden people’s understanding of energy and the energy industry.”

Aberdeen Science Centre has relocated to a temporary home at 107 George Street, Aberdeen, while work on its redevelopment is under way.

For more details visit aberdeensciencecentre.org