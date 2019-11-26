600 north-east homes hit by power outage

More than 600 homes were left without power in north-east communities after a fault on a high-voltage network.

A total of 651 households in Ellon and Newburgh were affected after a circuit breaker was activated shortly after 6.30pm yesterday.

The firm worked all evening to restore power to all of the affected homes, with the majority restored by 9.30pm.

A spokeswoman said: “At 6.33pm, we received reports that there had been a circuit-breaker activated.

“It was caused by a fault on our high-voltage network in the area.

“Staff arrived at the site at around 7.30pm and immediately began restoring power to all the affected customers.”

The power cut was believed to be caused by a cable fault between Eider Road and Knockhill Road.

SSE engineers will be dispatched to repair it this morning.