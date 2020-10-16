600 jobs to go as Edinburgh Woollen Mill looks to shut 50 stores across UK

High Street brand Edinburgh Woollen Mill is set to close 50 stores, according to reports this afternoon.

The brand, which also owns Peacocks and Jaeger, is on the brink of collapse and last week filed a notice appointing administrators.

According to multiple reports 600 jobs are set to go as the firm looks to shut 50 stores, with Edinburgh Woollen Mill and Peacocks branches set to bear the brunt of cuts.

Including concessions, Edinburgh Woollen Mill has five stores in the north-east, two in Aberdeen, one in Inverurie, one in Banchory and one in Elgin.

It is not yet clear how many local jobs and stores, if any, will be affected.

A spokesman for Edinburgh Woollen Mill said: “Through all of this we are having to make difficult decisions and take urgent action to try to secure the future of our businesses wherever possible”