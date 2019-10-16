£600 fine north-east man caught with drugs stash three days after wedding

A north-east man has been fined £600 for possessing drugs – three days after his wedding.

Callum Auchinachie was driving along the A96 near Drimmies Farm, Inverurie, on April 18 when police stopped him and found the stash.

The 27-year-old, of Cowie Farmhouse, Drumblade, Huntly, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court yesterday and admitted two charges of being in possession of a controlled drug.

Fiscal depute Anna Chisholm told the court the drugs were recovered from his vehicle.

She said there was 3.9 grams of cocaine with a street value of £180 and £125 of ecstasy tablets.

Defence agent Brent Lockie said Auchinachie had purchased the drugs in the run up to music festivals being held in the summer.

He added his client had tied the knot last weekend and his wife was not happy about his appearance in the dock.

Mr Lockie said: “He’d gone out and bought some drugs and indicated they were for the music festivals season.

“His new wife is extremely disappointed, but despite that, she went ahead with the wedding on Saturday.

“His wife takes a dim view of this and anything further like it in the future may damage his marriage.”