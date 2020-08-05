Services firm considers cutting jobs at oil giant’s Aberdeen base

A number of jobs are under threat at a firm which provides a range of services to a major oil and gas company.

Sodexo runs catering and even fitness classes at Shell’s Wellington Road facility.

Up to 20 positions could go with the company expected to let the workers know about the outcome of their consultation at the end of the month.

Some of the posts under threat include chefs, painter, electrical engineer, gym manager and food service assistants.

One of the workers hit by the potential changes said the staff are “very depressed” as the possibility of being made unemployed.

She said: “There is currently a redundancy process that we are going through we all feel very depressed about the situation.

“We will find out the outcome on 26th or 27th of this month. There are going to be cuts in every department catering , maintenance and stewards.

“We have been off since mid-March and this is the last thing I expected I have given my all to this company.

“I have a young family and this I the last thing I need.

“They have said they will decide on a scoring system. So I can only hope for the best.”

A Sodexo spokesman said the coronavirus crisis had a “significant impact” on the company and they needed to look at the current staff structure at Shell.

He said: “Like many other companies in our industry, Covid-19 has had a significant impact on our business. We need to review our current structure at Shell Aberdeen and the realistic demand for our services.

“We are consulting with our colleagues on the changes we are having to make and supporting them through this uncertain time. Until this process has concluded it would be inappropriate to comment further.”