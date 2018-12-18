£5,000 boost just right cup of tea for Charlie House charity

A north-east children’s charity has received a cash boost.

Charlie House, which supports children with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, was given £5,000 from the Turriff Show.

A Tea & Tipples event was held in the town in July, which saw 260 guests treated to a range of activities.

They included a prosecco reception, afternoon tea, shopping event, raffle auction and entertainment such as an acrobat and fire performer.

A total of £10,218 was raised, which has been shared between Charlie House, The Talking Banffie & Turra Talk Association and Turriff District Agricultural Association.

The funds donated to Charlie House will be put towards its Big Build appeal.

More than £1 million has already been raised for the campaign, which will see an eight-bedroom specialist care facility created in the grounds of Woodend Hospital in Aberdeen.

Susan Crighton, director of fundraising for Charlie House, said: “We are very grateful to the Turriff committee for choosing us as a charity beneficiary.

“This hugely successful event has supported several organisations as a result and the money raised will enable us to continue to support babies, children and young people with complex disabilities and life-limiting conditions, and their families, in the north-east of Scotland.”

Currently, families who have children with complex disabilities or other life-limiting conditions have to travel more than 100 miles for respite care, as the nearest facility is in Kinross.

It has been a dream of the charity’s founder Tracy Johnstone to open such a facility in the north-east, since Charlie House was founded in 2011, following the birth of her son Louis.

As well as the eight bedrooms and accompanying family accommodation, there will also be a range of facilities such as a teen den, craft room, sensory gardens, spa pool and a star room for end-of-life bereavement care.

A planning application for the site was lodged with Aberdeen City Council in October.

To build the facility, which would be the first of its kind in the north-east, the charity hopes to raise £8m, which would go towards the building of the centre as well as the maintenance.

Event organiser Sarah Sleigh said: “We would like to thank the Turriff community for their attendance and support of the event.

“A great time was had by all and we are so pleased to support such worthy beneficiaries as a result.”

Co-organiser Julie Mackie said: “We had heard the great work which Charlie House carries out and are delighted to deliver funds which will enable them to continue to do so.

“The event was also a wonderful platform to showcase young local talent.

“We welcomed local performers Shannon Feely and Lois Paterson, both of whom entertained the Tea & Tipples guests.”