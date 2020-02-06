5ft python found cut open and dumped at Aberdeen beauty spot

An appeal has been a launched after a 5ft python was slit along its length with a second found in pieces and dumped at an Aberdeen nature reserve.

The Scottish SPCA, who is looking for the person responsible for dumping the reptiles, has said the snake may have been alive when it was cut open.

The pythons were discovered within a month of each other at the Den of Maidencraig on Groats Road on Tuesday January 7 and Friday January 31.

Scottish SPCA inspector Fiona McKenzie said: “They were both adult pythons and approximately 5ft in length.

“The first snake discovered had been slit up the stomach the full length of its body. We’re unsure whether this happened when the snake was still alive.

“The second was found in pieces. This could have been due to the level of decomposition.

“We believe that both of these reptiles were pets at some point.

“They were found near the pond at Den of Maidencraig. They could have been left at the same time, it’s difficult to know at this stage.

“We want to find the person responsible for dumping these snakes in the condition they were found in.

“If anyone can provide any information, please contact our confidential animal helpline on 03000 999 999.”