News / Local

West Yorkshire man charged with scamming more than £10,000 from Ellon pensioners

By Michelle Henderson
05/10/2021, 7:17 pm Updated: 05/10/2021, 7:26 pm
A 54-year-old man has been charged with defrauding an elderly couple out of a five figure sum.

A 54-year-old man has been charged after allegedly scamming more than £10,000 from Aberdeenshire pensioners.

The elderly couple, who reside in the Ellon area, were reportedly conned out of the five-figure sum of money in July.

Police have now charged a man from West Yorkshire in connection with the scam.

He is expected to appeal in court at a later date and a report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.

Detective Inspector Martyn Thomson, from the police’s divisional cyber enabled crime team in the north-east, said: “Organised crime groups go to great lengths to manipulate and exploit the most vulnerable within our communities.

“Given this, I would remind the public to remain alert to potential scams by means such as texts, phone calls and email.

“We remain vigilant in our pursuit of those involved in organised crime and will continue to bring offenders to justice.

“I would urge anyone who thinks that they may have been the victim of a scam to contact their bank or financial provider and to report the matter to Police Scotland on 101.”