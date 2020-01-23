521 people failed to turn up for appointment at Aberdeen hospital

More than 80% of people who attended Aberdeen Royal Infirmary’s emergency department were seen or assessed in four hours, new figures have shown.

A total of 1,139 people attended the emergency department from January 13-19, with 82.4% seen in four hours.

A total of 317 planned operations were carried out and 111 emergency operations.

Meanwhile, 8,349 patients were seen within the hospital’s outpatient department.

The figures also show that 521 patients (6%) did not attend their scheduled appointments at the hospital.