51m caisson arrives at new Aberdeen Harbour after 48-hour journey

The 12th caisson in Aberdeen Harbour’s South Harbour expansion project has arrived in the city after a two-day journey.

The caisson forms part of the north-facing Castlegate Quay, which is 540 metres long and is designed to support the international shipping industry as well as renewable and decommissioning sectors.

It arrived this morning, after a 48-hour journey from the Cromarty Firth, where it was being kept in storage.

The caisson is around 51 metres long, 12 metres wide and 15 metres deep.

Michelle Handforth, chief executive of Aberdeen Harbour Board, said: “Construction of the fixed quays is progressing quickly, and we now have less than half of the caissons to arrive and be placed in the harbour.

“Our significantly larger quaysides, operational capabilities and expansive international connections will ensure Aberdeen Harbour is a major player in the maritime economies of Scotland and the rest of the UK, and will bring new possibilities to Aberdeen and the surrounding region.

“My thanks go to our site team and multi-disciplined group of contractors whose expertise and experience has ensured the safe transfer and placement of this caisson. I look forward to the rest of the caissons arriving and seeing the remaining structure of South Harbour quickly taking shape.”

In total, 22 caissons will be used to construct the fixed quay areas of the South Harbour.

They will provide heavy-lift capacity, and will also reduce the amount of concreate required in the construction phase of the project.