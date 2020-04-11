£50m Aberdeen university transformation project halted due to ‘calamitous’ effect of Covid-19

Aberdeen University is to pause a multi-million-pound building project and almost all staff recruitment in response to the “calamitous” effect of coronavirus, a leaked letter has revealed.

The memo from management including principal George Boyne lays bare concerns for the institution’s financial health.

But bosses said the “top priority” would be to save jobs and it will consider furloughing staff during the outbreak to ensure the university can hit the ground running when normality returns.

Mr Boyne, alongside senior vice-principal Karl Leydecker, acting operations director Debbie Dyker, and finance director David Beattie, sent the letter to staff.

It stated that as a result of “the world changing so calamitously in recent weeks”, the “financial position of the university for 2020-21 is now under very serious pressure”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The four wrote: “With uncertainty over how long students could be away from our campuses, together with associated impacts in other area such as lost research income, our primary objective must be to protect our capacity to respond when student recruitment and other activity returns to normal.”

Any furloughed staff would have 80% of wages paid by the UK Government, with the university paying the rest. Vast plans for capital projects, including a £50m transformation of King’s campus, are on hold.

A spokeswoman said due to economic uncertainty created by the coronavirus outbreak, particularly on international student recruitment and other important revenue sources, the university is taking “prudent measures to protect its financial sustainability”.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: