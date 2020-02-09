£500,000 worth of improvements planned for north-east library

Banchory Library and Museum is to be transformed this summer thanks to a £500,000 improvement project.

The existing sites will be revitalised as a culture and visitor centre thanks to funding from the Scottish Government’s Town Centre Fund.

Live Life Aberdeenshire will transform the facility by improving the access between the two floors through the installation of a lift.

The building will be completely redesigned to allow it to deliver a wider range of cultural services including showcasing more local artefacts on a permanent basis.

Chairman of Aberdeenshire Council’s culture and sport sub-committee David Cook said: “We are really pleased to be able to develop these well-loved local facilities in such a way that they improve existing services, building access and providing excellent opportunities for new cultural opportunities.”