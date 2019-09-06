£500,000 pledged to help tackle period poverty after Aberdeen pilot

The Scottish Government has pledged more than half a million pounds to tackle period poverty following a successful pilot in Aberdeen.

A grant of £530,000 has been given to the FareShare charity, which will use the cash to distribute sanitary products to more than 500 organisations including food banks, refuges, community centres and drop-in centres across the country.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said the move would help “remove barriers” some people face.

Free sanitary products are available in schools, colleges and libraries.

Despite this, Ms Campbell said women were still forced to stay at home on certain days because they cannot afford these items.

Aberdeen charity CFINE operated a pilot scheme last year on behalf of the Scottish Government handing out free products to families on low incomes.