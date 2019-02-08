£500,000 plans could see former E&M’s building transformed into pub, restaurant and pizzeria

Plans have been submitted to turn a historic Aberdeen department store into a pub, restaurant and pizzeria.

The £500,000 proposals will see the Esslemont and Macintosh building transformed.

The department store was in pride of place on Union Street from the 1920s until its closure in 2007.

Jamie’s Italian took over the ground floor of the building in 2013, however, the restaurant was shut in two years ago.

The new plans, submitted by the McGinty’s group, will see 70 jobs created at the site.

The firm already owns a number of pubs and eateries in Aberdeen including McGinty’s Meal an’ Ale, Ferryhill House Hotel and the Silver Darling.

Bosses were inspired by developments including Marischal Square and hope the plans will entice more people into the city centre.

Speaking to the Press and Journal, McGinty’s director Allan Henderson said: “The Esslemont and Macintosh building is an Aberdeen institution and a landmark that was calling out for some local love.

“As a group, we have a passion for regenerating iconic venues and transforming them into thriving outlets – so this project fits perfectly with our company objectives.

“Following the significant investment Aberdeen City Council has made with the redevelopment of Broad Street and the building of Marischal Square, we have been impressed with the transformation of this part of the city centre.

“And we are keen to bring a high quality local offering to the area.”

Operations director Alan Aitken said he was excited to be involved in the project to rejuvenate one of the city’s “most recognised buildings”.