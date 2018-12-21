£50,000 boost for Friends of ANCHOR

An Aberdeen charity has been given a £50,000 windfall to boost its Christmas spirits.

Friends of ANCHOR was given the cash by Barratt Homes, which raised it through its annual charity ball.

The housebuilder chooses a different cause every year, and Friends of ANCHOR has been selected for the past two during which it has been given a total of £100,000.

The firm raised the money selling tables at the annual do, as well as events on the night.

The cash will be go towards the ANCHOR Unit, which is due to open in 2021 for cancer patients in the north-east.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, fundraising and development director, said: “It’s been great to receive the support of Barratt North Scotland for two years in a row.

“Without such support, we would struggle to provide the level of service we do.”