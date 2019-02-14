£5,000 worth of fencing stolen from north-east farm

Officers are appealing for information after £5,000 worth of fencing was stolen from a north-east farm.

The incident happened at Millden Farm near Balmedie between Sunday and yesterday.

Police have urged anyone with information to come forward.

The aluminium fencing is in separate sections with each around one meter high and three metres long.

Detective Constable Kate Coyle said: “The farm the fencing was stolen from is located adjacent to the A90 and given the size of the panels it is likely a vehicle would have been used.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything unusual or suspicious in the area around the time this happened to get in touch with us on 101 using reference number CF0033000219.

“The owners have naturally been left upset by this and it will be both inconvenient and costly for them to replace the fencing.”