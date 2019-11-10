£5,000 donation for British Heart Foundation in memory of staff at Aberdeen firm

The British Heart Foundation (BHF) has received a £5,000 boost from a north-east communications company in memory of two employees.

Marketing firm Jasmine has given the charity the funding as part of its ongoing partnership after a former colleague passed away following a heart attack.

Keith Tait, a director at Printagraph before the company merged with Jasmine, died in 2012.

Keith Adams, Jasmine’s production director, also passed away suddenly in June 2018 from an undiagnosed heart condition.

Sean Hills, sales director for Jasmine, said: “Our staff and clients know first-hand what it is like to lose someone to cardiovascular disease, so supporting BHF is an important part of our work.”

Kathy McIlwaine, BHF Scotland fundraising manage, said: “This donation of £5,000 is very welcome.”