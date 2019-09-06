£5,000 diamond up for grabs in Aberdeen treasure hunt

Aberdeen treasure hunters will be in with a chance of winning a £5,000 loose certified diamond tomorrow

Donated by Finnies the Jeweller of George Street, there will also be the chance to scoop one of 10 donated Finnies £100 gift vouchers.

The hunt will start and finish on the Roof Terrace Garden above the St Nicholas Centre.

On arrival, participants will receive scorecards with a set of clues.

Once all the clues have been solved, scorecards with the correct answers will go into a prize draw for the diamond and the gift vouchers.

Paula Cormack, centre fundraising manager for Maggie’s Aberdeen, said: “We are so excited for this diamond hunt – spaces are filling up fast so make sure to secure your space.

“Treasure hunters are in for a great day of delicious food, drink and live entertainment.

“We are incredibly grateful to the event sponsors, Finnies The Jeweller and Repsol Sinopec, and their invaluable support.”

Maggie’s offers free practical and emotional support for all people living with cancer and their family and friends.

Built in the grounds of specialist NHS cancer hospitals, Maggie’s Centres are warm and welcoming places, with qualified professionals on hand to offer a programme of support.

Registration is still open for the diamond hunt.

Information and tickets can be obtained by visiting maggiescentres.org/diamondhunt