Fears for 500 jobs at historic Aberdeen paper mill

Fears surrounded 500 jobs at an Aberdeen paper mill today after a takeover deal fell through.

Owners of Stoneywood Mill, Arjowiggins, filed for receivership earlier this month after the sale of the historic mill collapsed.

In a letter to MSP Mark McDonald, Scottish Business Minister Jamie Hepburn confirmed the news.

The independent MSP said: “The collapse of the takeover deal is a massive disappointment and it is vital that every effort is made to secure a buyer for the business, given its profitability.

“Stoneywood Mill has a long and proud heritage.

“I will be seeking to discuss these matters with management and will also be asking the Scottish Government to do everything in its power, via its agencies, to help secure a future for the business and the people who are employed there.”

Mr Hepburn said: “I am concerned to learn of the situation with Arjowiggins based in Aberdeen.

“I have spoken directly with the managing director of Arjowiggins and the general manager, Stoneywood Mill and communicated our full support.

“Our focus at this stage is on supporting the business and doing all we can to try to minimise the impact on the workforce.”

No one from Arjowiggins was available for comment.