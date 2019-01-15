Fears for hundreds of jobs at Stoneywood paper mill as owners look to appoint administrators

Fears surrounded around 500 jobs at an Aberdeen paper mill today after the site’s owners confirmed they were intending to enter into administration.

Owners of Stoneywood Mill, Arjowiggins, filed for receivership earlier this month after the sale of the historic mill collapsed.

Their parent company, Sequana, today confirmed their intent to appoint administrators.

In a letter to MSP Mark McDonald, Scottish Business Minister Jamie Hepburn confirmed the news.

The independent MSP said: “Stoneywood Mill has a long and proud heritage.

“I will be seeking to discuss these matters with management and will also be asking the Scottish Government to do everything in its power, via its agencies, to help secure a future for the business and the people who are employed there.”

Mr Hepburn said: “I am concerned to learn of the situation with Arjowiggins based in Aberdeen.

“I have spoken directly with the managing director of Arjowiggins and the general manager, Stoneywood Mill and communicated our full support.

“Our focus at this stage is on supporting the business and doing all we can to try to minimise the impact on the workforce.”

A spokeswoman for Sequana said: “Following the receivership proceedings opened in France at the request of Arjowiggins and some of its subsidiaries, the boards of directors of some of Arjowiggins’ companies in the UK have decided to file notices of appointment of an administrator for the following companies AW UK Holdings Ltd, Arjo Wiggins Fine Papers Ltd, ArjoWiggins Chartham Ltd, AW UK Holdings Ltd, Arjowiggins Sourcing Ltd, Arjobex Ltd and Performance Papers Ltd.

“These companies operate the mills of Stoneywood, Chartham and Clacton.

“Under the aegis of administrators, these procedures will help support the measures undertaken to find buyers for Arjowiggins’ businesses.”