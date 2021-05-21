500 Aberdeen homes hit by power cut

A number of properties in Aberdeen have been left without electricity due to a power cut.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in 500 homes in 21 AB10 postcode areas at 12.58pm and that it was aiming to restore power by 4pm.
The cause for the discruption is said to be a fault on the main electricity network.
A SSEN spokesman said: “We have a fault on our main network affecting 500 customers on Union Grove, Ferryhill and the surrounding areas.
“Our local engineering team is on route to locate and repair the fault.
“At this time, we are confident all supplies will be restored by 4pm.”
Full list of postcodes affected is:
AB10 6FA
AB10 6FB
AB10 6PQ
AB10 6PW
AB10 6PX
AB10 6PY
AB10 6QA
AB10 6QB
AB10 6QD
AB10 6QE
AB10 6QF
AB10 6QJ
AB10 6QL
AB10 6QN
AB10 6QP
AB10 6QQ
AB10 6QS
AB10 6QT
AB10 6RG
AB10 6SN
AB10 6ST
