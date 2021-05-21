500 Aberdeen homes hit by power cut

A number of properties in Aberdeen have been left without electricity due to a power cut.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks said power failed in 500 homes in 21 AB10 postcode areas at 12.58pm and that it was aiming to restore power by 4pm.

The cause for the discruption is said to be a fault on the main electricity network.

A SSEN spokesman said: “We have a fault on our main network affecting 500 customers on Union Grove, Ferryhill and the surrounding areas.

“Our local engineering team is on route to locate and repair the fault.

“At this time, we are confident all supplies will be restored by 4pm.”

Full list of postcodes affected is:

AB10 6FA

AB10 6FB

AB10 6PQ

AB10 6PW

AB10 6PX

AB10 6PY

AB10 6QA

AB10 6QB

AB10 6QD

AB10 6QE

AB10 6QF

AB10 6QJ

AB10 6QL

AB10 6QN

AB10 6QP

AB10 6QQ

AB10 6QS

AB10 6QT

AB10 6RG

AB10 6SN

AB10 6ST