50-tonne granite roll craned into position at north-east heritage centre

A 50-tonne granite roll which was an integral part of paper-making history in the north-east has made its final journey to a heritage centre.

It played a vital role at the Inverurie paper mill, squeezing water out of the paper at the early stages of production on a machine which was the biggest of its type in the UK.

It was last moved in 1985 when installed in a new machine, the PM4, as part of a £22.5 million investment by the mill.

The device was originally destined for Iran, but the impact of the revolution there left the German manufacturer with a “redundant” machine. That was the catalyst for Thomas Tait to buy it and bring it to Inverurie to create business communication and fine copier papers.

A building the size of two football pitches end-to-end was built to house the PM4 at the site, which at one time employed more than 500 people.

The formidable granite roll was hoisted into its new home at the Garioch Heritage Centre in Inverurie by a crane on Saturday.

The monumental roll, ten metres long with a circumference of around 4.4m, was driven along closed roads to get to the Heritage Centre on Saturday.

There, it was lowered by a 200-tonne lifting crane on to steel supports made by Malcolm Allan Housebuilders.

Colin Wood, chairman of the Garioch Heritage Centre, said: “The granite roll will be an extremely important addition to the Heritage Centre and we’re looking forward to its arrival. Many people have contributed to the move of this 50-tonne artefact of the papermaking industry, which was such an important part of the history of our area.

“There will, in due course, be a formal opening of the exhibit and our exhibition of the importance of paper to Inverurie, but in the meantime, the Garioch Heritage Society would like to thank Thomas and Sheila Tait for their considerable support, and Bruce Allan and the team at Malcolm Allan Housebuilders, which has fabricated the steel supports and donated the granite bases creating an impressive cradle for the roll to be displayed on.”

Jim Ross, 69, of Inverurie, was the mill manager for 20 years. He said: “It was one of the biggest machines in the UK. We produced 250,000 tonnes per annum.

“The mill was quite a noisy environment and everybody had to wear ear defenders when the machine was running.

“This was a huge investment in the mill and overnight it tripled the mill’s production.

“The granite roll will form a focal point and there is already a good display which features the story of the mill.”

David Monaghan, of Inverurie, started work at the paper mill as an apprentice in 1964 and left in 2009. He was in charge of maintaining the granite roll and the machinery surrounding it for more than 40 years.

David, 73, said when the equipment arrived at the mill it was an eye-opener. He said: “When we built the machine it was a one-off. This was a monster of a machine.

“The roll was in a prominent and important position and it was vital to the machine’s success. Once in a blue moon we would even change the roll on it.”

The roll is being donated by the former owners of Thomas Tait & Sons Ltd. The Inverurie paper mill closed in 2009.

Thomas Tait, now a sprightly septuagenarian, took over the running of Inverurie paper mill after his father William was killed in a road accident 50 years ago.

Mr Tait said: “I was only 21 when my father was killed and that was obviously a sad time in our family. Dad was walking to work and was on a bridge when the accident happened.

“We just had to get on with it, because there was so much expansion going on at the mill.

“When I started in the 1970s, we were producing around 10,000 tonnes of paper every year, but the demand kept increasing and that figure had risen to 250,000 tonnes by the time I retired, which led to us employing more people and we were sending paper to all parts of the globe.”

Even now, Mr Tait can reel off statistics which testify to the impact of this groundbreaking machine.

At the height of its production the roll played its part in producing 3,000ft of 272-inch-wide paper every minute.

This astonishing production rate required a lorryload of paper to be dispatched every 45 minutes out of the doors for every hour of every day.

The machine produced enough paper on a 24-hour basis to stretch from Inverurie to Paris.

The roots of the Inverurie Paper Mill extend back far beyond the 1850s. More than 200 years earlier, the Tait family had built a dam and tail race to provide power for the meal mill at Port Elphinstone.

Prior to constructing the paper plant, they were farmers with interests in timber and the grain trades, but were sufficiently far-sighted to keep developing ambitious projects.

In around 1800 the family expressed an interest in building a canal between Inverurie and Aberdeen, 15 miles away, to export grain and feedstuff.

The terminus of this canal eventually became the village of Port Elphinstone.

As industrialisation progressed throughout the north-east in the 19th Century, a railway was built along the route of the canal.

As a result, the railroad company required large parts of the canal banks to lay their tracks. They paid significant sums as compensation to Thomas Tait. This allowed him to create the paper mill.