50 pupils from Aberdeen primary self isolating after two positive tests at school

Dozens of pupils at an Aberdeen primary school have been asked to self-isolate after two people tested positive for Covid-19.

Parents of pupils at Kingsford School were made aware of the confirmed cases in a letter on Friday.

Following discussions with Public Health officers the decision was taken to ask all children in the two affected classes – around 50 pupils – to isolate for 14 days as a precaution.

All other pupils at the school are able to continue lessons as normal.

An Aberdeen City Council spokeswoman added: “Pupils at Kingsford School who have to self-isolate will have access to online home learning and the hardware required to access this will be provided. School staff will maintain contact with pupils to ensure they have continuity in their learning and any other support required.

“Robust control measures in keeping with national Public Health guidelines are in place and Public Health has commended the strength of the control measures and swift action of Kingsford School.”