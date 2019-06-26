50 new Aberdeen homes occupied in Aberdeen as £13 million project moves towards autumn completion

More than half the properties at a new council housing development in Aberdeen are now occupied.

Fifty of the 80 homes under construction at Manor Walk in Heathryfold are now occupied.

The project is part of Aberdeen City Council’s plans to build 2,000 new homes in the city.

The Manor Walk project, which cost £13 million, features properties ranging from one-bedroom flats to four-bedroom houses is expected to be fully occupied by Autumn.

Meanwhile, a contractor to build nearly 370 homes at the site of the former Summerhill Academy is set to be announced.

There are also plans to build nearly 400 new council homes in Tillydrone, Kincorth and Craighill with a further 350 planned for Greenferns.

And last year 99 council homes were provided at nearby Smithfield.

Council Co-Leader Councillor Douglas Lumsden said: “Our council house build programme is the biggest in half a century and we are continuing to upgrade existing stock.

“Providing decent, affordable homes is a central part of our economic growth strategy, allowing us to attract and retain key workers and making Aberdeen a city where all can prosper.”

Fellow Co-Leader Councillor Jenny Laing said: “It’s very encouraging to watch new communities taking shape like the one at Smithfield and now Manor Walk.

“We committed to increasing the supply of council housing and offering a range of tenancies because we want Aberdeen to be a city for everyone – youngsters starting out in their career, families, people moving towards retirement.

“In addition, we’re working with developers and land owners to significantly to improve the availability and quality of social housing in Aberdeen.”

The Manor Walk project is being delivered for the Council by Bancon Construction, with managing director Gavin Currie adding: “As a local contractor, Bancon is proud to work on this project with Aberdeen City Council and to deliver much needed council accommodation in Heathryfold.

“When completed, Manor Walk will offer a range of flexible accommodation and be an important new community in the city.”