£5.5 million project to plant one million trees along River Dee to protect young salmon

A north-east conservation charity is planning to plant a million trees as part of a project to restore land lost 2,000 years ago.

The £5.5 million scheme is being led by the River Dee Trust with the support of the Dee District Salmon Fishery Board.

The groups have already planted 200,000 native species along tributaries and it is hoped they can reach their million-tree target within 15 years.

Landowners including those on the Balmoral and Invercauld estates have also been involved.

Alder, willow, rowan, birch, aspen and Scots pine are the main species that would be found in the Cairngorms thousands of years ago.

Conservationists said the trees will help prevent a repetition of the high river temperatures which damaged young salmon stocks on the Upper Dee two years ago.

They will provide nutrition and shelter for all river species and will encourage a wide range of wildlife to thrive.

River Dee director Dr Lorraine Hawkins said: “Atlantic salmon are now virtually extinct across their southern European range and are vanishing fast in the south of England. All the major Scottish salmon rivers have seen drastic declines.

“At current rates, we may have just 20 years to save the species.

“We know there are catastrophic losses at sea. Those factors must be tackled urgently. But we can take action now to give the young fish their best chance of survival before leaving their native rivers.

“Several current projects should produce immediate benefits. But we must also provide shade against more of the extreme temperatures we have been told to expect, while restoring a whole ecosystem that’s been degraded over many centuries.

“This will help our threatened salmon and all wildlife will benefit.

“Of all the major Scottish rivers, the Dee is especially vulnerable to extreme temperatures because of its land use. We are determined to do everything we can to help nature help itself.”