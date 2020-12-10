Aberdeen bars and restaurants launch joint track and trace system

Hospitality businesses in Aberdeen are being encouraged to sign up to a new track and trace system as part of a bid to keep venues safe.

The 4Entry system was created in collaboration with business owners and management and is backed by Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Inspired.

The system, which will rely on hospitality venues and customers registering, offers a one-time registration which, unlike other QR systems, puts venues in control to ensure that every customer or patron has signed up.

Customers also benefit from the one-time sign-up, and unique QR code, ensuring a fast and stress-free entry to their favourite premises.

Tony Cochrane, owner of Club Tropicana, is now encouraging all licensed and non-licensed hospitality businesses in the city to play their part in making 4Entry a success.

He said: “I’m extremely happy that both Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeen Inspired have shown their support for the launch of 4Entry which now means Aberdeen will be the first location in the world to have a city-wide hospitality entry and track and trace app. This is a unique addition in the fight against Covid-19 in the city.

“For participating hospitality venues this means no time-consuming sign-ins and guaranteed accurate genuine information.

“For the public, this is a simple one time sign up giving immediate quick entry to not just bars and restaurants but to cafes, gyms and any business in the city which require track and trace.

“The system will also serve the NHS as a valuable tool as we will provide full access to track and trace if required.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive of Aberdeen Inspired, said: “This is a great example of hospitality coming together to create and deliver an innovative solution that ought to provide the necessary reassurance that safety lies at the heart of all that we do in continuing to provide the very best customer experience possible through these challenging times.

“This is a simple and responsible way to navigate through the restrictions we are currently under and we would encourage both venues and the public to sign up to this industry-leading scheme.”

Stuart McPhee, director of Siberia and spokesman for Aberdeen Hospitality Together added: “A universal entry system that can be applied to all businesses across the city shows just how far we have come in a few short months.

“The innovation that is being driven by the collaboration will lead to the strengthening of the resilience of not just the hospitality, retail and leisure sectors in the city.

“It will assist businesses in managing entry to their premises, simplify the process for the public and help enforce further some of the restrictions we face. I would openly encourage as many businesses as possible to sign up to the 4-entry initiative.”

For more information visit www.4entry.uk