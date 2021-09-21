Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
News / Local

Pedestrian, 48, dies a month after being hit by car being chased by police

By Kirstin Tait
21/09/2021, 10:23 am Updated: 21/09/2021, 10:28 am
Police dealing with a road accident Great Northern Road Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Police dealing with a road accident Great Northern Road Aberdeen. Picture by Chris Sumner.

A pedestrian who was hit by a car that police were “pursuing” last month has died in hospital.

The 48-year-old man was raced to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary in a serious condition after he was knocked down on Great Northern Road on Monday, August 16.

Police have now confirmed that he died on Saturday.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and will appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court today.

Police dealing with an accident on Great Northern Road Aberdeen.

Police say a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Officers were pursuing the Seat Leon Cupra involved in the crash after the driver failed to stop for them in the Northfield area, near the junction with Moir Drive.

As they followed it onto Great Northern Road, the accident happened.

The case has been referred to the Police Investigations & Review Commissioner (PIRC).

 