News / Local

48-year-old man arrested and charged after robbery at north-east petrol station

by Stuart Findlay
07/11/2020, 3:38 pm
A 48-year-old man has been arrested and charged after a robbery at a north-east petrol station.

Police were called to the station at the Morrisons supermarket in Peterhead’s Hay Crescent around 9.25pm yesterday.

A spokeswoman said: “We were called to a report of a robbery. A 48-year-old man was arrested a short time later.

“He has been charged and is due to appear at Peterhead Sheriff Court on November 9.”