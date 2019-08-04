£475 per month: Property with stunning views of Aberdeen

Boasting stunning views over the heart of Aberdeen, this impressive property has much to offer.

John Sherwood, senior lettings adviser at Aberdein Considine, said: “This one-bedroom top-floor flat is ideal for professionals who require the wide range of amenities situated in the centre of Aberdeen.

“The location offers easy access to plenty of local shops, supermarkets, restaurants, coffee shops and bars, as well as leisure and sports facilities.

“There are also a number of road and rail links available close by.”

John believes the views from the home add to its charm even further.

He said: “There are far-reaching views across Aberdeen throughout the property. The accommodation is also impressive, with each room being immaculately presented, and incredibly spacious.”

Inside, the property’s accommodation comprises the most welcoming of hallways, which provides access to the flat’s rooms.

This includes a bright lounge with laminate flooring and ideal neutral decor.

There is a large dining kitchen fitted with a stylish selection of base and wall storage units, as well as a number of integrated appliances.

John said: “Both the lounge and dining kitchen areas offer plenty of space for entertaining family and friends or relaxing after a long day at work.”

Further rooms include a good-sized double bedroom, which also has the added benefit of showcasing superb views across the heart of the city.

A well-proportioned bathroom fitted with a two-piece suite with shower cubicle completes the accommodation.

Externally, the flat enjoys well-kept communal areas which are protected by a security entry system. It is serviced by electric storage heating and double-glazed windows.

The property is available for lease on a fully furnished basis, with the exception of pets, smokers and students.