47 coronavirus deaths confirmed in Scotland as number of cases in Grampian rise to 66
Forty seven people have died after contracting coronavirus in Scotland.
The latest Scottish Government figures also show the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases across Grampian have increased to 66.
Across Scotland the number of people who have contracted Covid-19 is 1,563.
Some 14,624 people across the country have now been tested for the disease.
The Greater Glasgow and Clyde area has the highest number of coronavirus cases in Scotland at 401.
We're asking you to #stayathome to protect our NHS and save lives.
Help us stop the spread of #coronavirus by only going out when absolutely necessary.
Do not meet others outside your household, even friends and family.
Find out the latest guidance ➡️https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/fX6M4k0DRC
— Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 25, 2020