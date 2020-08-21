46 close contacts detected through Aberdeen academy Covid-19 case

A total of 46 close contacts are being spoken to by Test and Protect teams linked to a single case at an Aberdeen school.

It was confirmed yesterday that Oldmachar Academy in Bridge of Don was closed for deep cleaning today after a positive case of coronavirus was reported.

NHS Grampian has confirmed the school is expected to reopen on Monday, and that so far 46 close contacts have been identified, and advised to self isolate for 14 days.

They will also be offered the opportunity to book a test, although a negative result does not remove the requirement to self isolate.

Oldmachar Academy has a number of measures in place to limit the spread of coronavirus.

An NHS Grampian spokeswoman said: “We are investigating a single detected case of Covid-19, associated with Oldmachar Academy.

“We have identified 46 close contacts to date; our Health Protection and Test & Protect teams spoke to the majority of them yesterday evening and tracing work has continued today.

“All close contacts are advised to self-isolate for 14 days. In line with our amended testing policy, they will also be offered the opportunity to book a test. A not-detected result in close contacts will not remove the requirement to self-isolate, as the virus can take a number of days to develop.

​”In common with all city schools, Oldmachar Academy has in place a number of measures to limit the spread of this virus, including staggered start times, staggered breaks, designated areas for particular year groups and frequent opportunities for hand sanitising.

“The school has closed today (Friday 21 August) to allow a deep clean as a precautionary measure. It is expected to reopen on Monday. We want to thank the school management team and Aberdeen City Council for their prompt and ongoing support of our investigation.”​