£450,000 pedestrian and cycle link approved by Aberdeen councillors

A new cycling and pedestrian link has been approved by councillors.

The three-metre-wide route will join a path from the A92 Murcar roundabout to just south of Blackdog.

It will also link in with an existing bus layby on the road.

The city growth and resources committee unanimously agreed to spend £450,000 on the route yesterday after funding was secured by Aberdeen City Council to develop the shared-use cycleway.

The project is part of the city’s Active Travel action plan, designed to improve cycling and walking facilities.

An online exhibition and survey of the proposed design was held both at the meeting and earlier this year.

The project forms part of a proposal aiming to create a link between Ellon, Newburgh and Foveran, with plans to progress south to Balmedie and Blackdog.