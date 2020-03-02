£450,000 dedicated to revamp Aberdeen’s playparks

Playparks across Aberdeen are set to be refurbished or replaced this year.

The work at 10 sites is due to take place as part of Aberdeen City Council’s rolling programme to revamp parks all over the city.

More than 130 playparks have already been refurbished since the start of the project seven years ago, at a total cost of around £450,000.

Upgrades or replacements have already been carried out at seven sites across the city.

They include Kaimhill Circle, Beattie Avenue, Greenfern Road, Jesmond Drive, Johnston Gardens, Johnston Gardens East, Sheddocksley Community Centre and Kirk Terrace.

Old play equipment at North Grampian Circle has also been removed and is due to be reinstated in the coming months if the weather allows.

The park at Westerton Crescent has also been completely stripped and prepared for the arrival of new equipment.

And work is under way at the park at Queen’s Links – with a new multi-feature boat climber and slide to be installed.

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Jenny Laing, pictured right, said: “The refurbishments and replacement playparks has been a fantastic project which has benefited communities all around the city and we are delighted with how they all look.

“We know how much fun the youngsters have at these places as they encourage imaginative play along with other skills such as getting along with other children and learning how to climb and balance.

“In addition, our city’s green spaces and play equipment help to keep our youngsters fit and healthy.

“The playparks already finished are fantastic and we look forward to watching the last remaining playparks being refurbished in the coming months.”

The annual programme of refurbishments and replacements began in the 2013-14 financial year and has been carried out ever since.

It also includes an audit of play equipment in the city.

The work is taken forward on a priority basis.

Meanwhile, the local authority also ensures there is an even spread of playparks in communities in all areas of the city.